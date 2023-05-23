Robert J. Carter
Robert Jean Carter (aka Bob Carter) passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Sebring, Florida at the age of 97. The son of John Channing Carter and Mary Sue (Nelms) Carter, Bob was born on Feb. 19, 1926 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
He worked for the Air Force as a civil service administrator for 35 years and had been a resident of Sebring ever since he retired in 1981. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII as an aerial gunner and radioman on Patrol Bomber PB4Y-2 (B-24) in the Aleutian Islands. Bob had a fulfilling and long life. Despite enduring hard times as a child, going to war at 17, he found true love, happiness, good friends and good times, raised two great kids, and was adored by a very special person for 63 years, which is the “icing on the cake”.
Now the time has come that he will hopefully meet his Sebring High School sweetheart again. If he could do it over again, Bob would not change much. Maybe winning a few more golf tournaments (as a scratch golfer, Bob dominated the senior golf scene in Highlands County in the ‘80s and ‘90s) and taking a few more motorcycle trips (bought and sold 12 motorcycles over the years) to the North Georgia mountains. YES, the Lord has been good to him.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Cy Carter Keller of Spring Grove, Illinois, and son, Robert J. Carter Jr. of Inverness, Florida; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife and caring parents.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.