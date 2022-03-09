Robert J. Commire
Robert Joseph Commire, age 81 years, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Aug. 22, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to George Commire and Emily Balcar.
Robert had been a resident since 2003 coming from Algonac, Michigan. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. During his military service he was awarded a good conduct medal and honorably discharged. He spent 30-plus years in law enforcement with the City of Plymouth police department in Plymouth, Michigan. He received many achievement certificates including Policeman of the Year. He began his law enforcement career as a patrolman and earned many promotions to lieutenant detective in charge of criminal investigations. He was very patriotic and believed strongly in law and order and was a member of the American Legion and VFW. He loved his family dearly and will be missed and never forgotten.
Survivors include Judith (Ferguson) Commire, spouse, of Sebring, Florida; Scott Commire, son, of Sebring, Florida; Douglas Commire (Denise), son, of New Hampshire; Vivian VanBibber, sister, of Tennessee; Susan Randall, sister, of Colorado; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by George Commire, father; Emily Commire, mother, and William, brother.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com