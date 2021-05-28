Robert J. Hovland
Robert “Bobby” Joseph Hovland passed away on April 29, 2021 at AdventHealth Hospital, Lake Wales, Florida. Bobby was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Nov. 12, 1948, the son of Amelie Stutz and Luther “Bud” Hovland. He lived his adult life in Florida.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Bobby is survived by his sister, Karin Magnuson; children, Tracy (Greg) Workman, Robert Hovland Jr. and Nicole (Daniel) Housley; grandchildren, Jack, Charlie, Cooper and Tennyson; very special niece, Kelly (Mike) Newman; nephew, Todd; great-niece and nephew, Stephanie and Brad, who loved him dearly.
A gathering in Bobby’s memory will be on June 5, 2021 starting at noon at AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring, Florida, 623 U.S. 27 S. Please join the family in celebrating Bobby’s life.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com