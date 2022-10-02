Robert J. Rogers
Robert Jack Rogers, age 75, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Dec. 22, 1946 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of Leo and Marjorie (Green) Rogers. Robert worked as a machinist at General Motors Fisher Body for 36 years, proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Vietnam War, earned the rank of sergeant, and served as an infantry soldier. Robert attended First United Methodist Church of Sebring, and was a member of the VFW 4300, Moose Lodge of Sebring, and the American Legion. He was a proud sponsor of the DAV and UAW in Lansing, Michigan. Robert has been a resident of Sebring since 1999. Robert enjoyed golfing, he was a very good golfer.