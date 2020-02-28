Robert J. Sanger
Robert J. Sanger, 80, of Avon Park, Florida and Chazy, New York, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Mr. Sanger was born Oct. 27, 1939 in Beekmantown, New York to Harry and Elizabeth (Pickel) Sanger. He served our country for six years in the U.S. Army. Robert retired in 1994 as a New York state trooper and moved from Chazy to Avon Park in 2000. He was a Boy Scout leader, enjoyed singing barbershop music in the Cumberland Bay Chorus and restoring classic automobiles, especially Mustangs.
Bob was very active in the Church of the Nazarene and was a Trustee in both Avon Park and Plattsburgh, New York. He served on several mission trips to both Haiti and Peru, building schools and spreading the word in those countries.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Arlene (Barber) Sanger; sons and daughter-in-law, Scott (Dawn) Sanger of Glens Falls, New York and Randy Sanger of Warren, Oregon; siblings, Pauline Nichols of Plattsburgh, New York, Stephan Sanger of Lakeland, Florida, Dawn Downey of Morrisonville, New York and Linda Cook of Chazy, New York; and grandchildren, Beth, Emily, Meagan and Abbie Sanger.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings, Harry O. Sanger, Elizabeth Izzo, Myrtle Sanger, Helen Rougier and C. David Sanger.
Bob’s family and friends will celebrate his life at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the Avon Park Church of the Nazarene. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Avon Park Church of the Nazarene Mission Fund, P.O. Box 1118, Avon Park, FL 33826.
