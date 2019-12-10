Robert J. Tholen
Robert John “Bob” Tholen, of Avon Park, Florida, has taken his last trip, dying peacefully at home on Dec. 4, 2019 and is now reunited with his wife, daughter and friends in Heaven.
Bob came into this world’s work on Jan. 28, 1929, born to John George Tholen and Anna Marie Tholen née Bold, in Bergen County, New Jersey. His childhood was spent in Maywood, New Jersey, a small town in North Jersey where dairy products were still delivered by horse and wagon. Life was so simple back then. The Model A Ford was the car of choice – if you had $800.
Growing up in World War II and too young to enlist, his time would come. Leaving high school in his senior year, he joined the U.S. Navy on his 17th birthday. He then reenlisted for four years in the Ready Reserve and was lucky enough to sail on the Battleship Wisconsin (BB-64).
He met Barbara Ann LaPanne in 1948, fell in love and they were married on June 15, 1950. Together for 68 years, they had a daughter, Carol, who was born in 1951.
Bob, a born salesman (some say), worked for Johnson & Johnson and Nestle Lemur Co. for a total of 20 years. Weary of being away from home and family so often, Bob and Barbara purchased Berkeley Crown Bar & Liquors in Bayville, New Jersey where they worked side by side. With hard work and long hours, their business grew rapidly. In 1981, when he was just 51, they decided to retire and enjoy traveling.
Bob and Barbara did everything together — visiting 47 states, Mexico five times, most of Europe and sailing on 12 cruises. The Lord was very good to them until illness clipped their wings. Barbara passed away in 2016 at the age of 86.
While his daughter also predeceased him, Bob is survived by two grandsons, David Neill (Jamie) and Mark Neill (Samantha). He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth (age 12), Ryan (age 15) and Emily (age 12), all of Durham, North Carolina.
Bob was a member of Harmony Lodge 18 Free & Accepted Masons of Toms River, New Jersey for 70 years. He was also a past president of the Ocean County Shrine Club in Forked River, New Jersey (1980). More recently, he was a proud member and past secretary of the Avon Park Aeromodelers Flying Club.
A special thank you to Elaine Stepp and Bob Bennett and all the members of the Flying Club.
The family wishes to express profound gratitude to Bob’s longtime physician and friend, Dennis Bassetti; the kind staff of AdventHealth Hospital; and the special efforts made by the nurses of Cornerstone Hospice.
Arrangements are entrusted to National Cremation Society. At the deceased’s oft-repeated, stubborn German insistence, there will be no service. We love you, Grandpop.