Robert Jenkins
Robert Jenkins, 76, of Sebring, Florida passed away on April 29, 2022. He was born in Wauchula, Florida on Nov. 20, 1945, to Robert and Hazel (Tucker) Jenkins. In the 1950s, the family moved to Sebring, Florida where he graduated from Sebring High School in 1964. He and the family attended Sebring Church of the Nazarene for many years.
Right after high school, Robert joined the United States Army and went to Vietnam. He received recognition of faithful and efficient performance while assigned to the director of supply at Cam Rahn Bay. After Vietnam, he met his first wife, Judy, and they were married in 1970. Judy and Robert had two children, and although the union was not permanent, they co-parented to raise the children.
Then he married his second wife, Carol, in 1982. He entered the trades as a HVAC and Pipefitters, owning his own business for over 30 years in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Robert is predeceased by his father, Robert; mother, Hazel; younger brother, Roger, and sister, Helen. He is survived by his two children, Carol and Michael; two grandchildren, Chris and Catherine; and one great grandson, Sami.
A funeral service will be Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial and graveside service will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida, with military honors by the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. morrisfuneralchapel.com.