Robert ‘Jim’ Leary

Robert James (Jim) Leary passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Sebring, Florida at the age of 72. The son of Robert Francis Leary and Jeanne (Tracy) Leary, he was born on Jan. 31, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio. Jim worked as a residential painter and artist and was a member of Heartland Cultural Alliance of Avon Park.

