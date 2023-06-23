Robert ‘Jim’ Leary
Robert James (Jim) Leary passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Sebring, Florida at the age of 72. The son of Robert Francis Leary and Jeanne (Tracy) Leary, he was born on Jan. 31, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio. Jim worked as a residential painter and artist and was a member of Heartland Cultural Alliance of Avon Park.
He is survived by his loving children, Danielle Eisenberg of Naples, Florida and Benn James of Lake Park, Georgia. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Francis Leary.
His creative talent and love of art is evident in his unique pieces that have been exhibited at South Florida State College’s Museum of Florida Art & Culture, Highlands Art League’s Yellow House Gallery and Museum of the Arts and Heartland Cultural Alliance’s Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art. He also loved cars, races and lived life to the fullest.
Jim approached death with a positive attitude and is mourned by many friends.
A memorial has been scheduled for Sunday, June 25 from 2-4 p.m. with a time of sharing at 3 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main St., Avon Park, Florida. For more information, refer to the Heartland Cultural Alliance website heartlandculturalalliance.org
