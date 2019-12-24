Robert L. Bush
Robert Lee Bush, 73, of the Poplar Springs community, Graceville, Florida passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at his residence.
Robert was born Dec. 11, 1946 in Holmes County, Florida to the late Broward Bush and Jewel Walker Bush. A U.S. Marine veteran, Robert owned and operated Bush Motors, Bush and Jones Irrigation, Bush Well Drilling and a True Value store, all in the Lake Placid area, for a number of years before moving back to North Florida in 1994. He opened Bush Services, Inc. in 2004 with his wife Helen and son Greg. The business will continue to be family owned and operated by his wife, son, daughter and grandchildren.
The graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Brown-Bush-Tindell Cemetery located at 3635 Bush Road, Graceville, FL 32440. Bro. Steve Etheridge did the officiating and James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville are directing.
He was predeceased by parents; and nine brothers and sisters, Bill, James, Jean, Frank, Tommy, Harry, Maureen, Katrine and Judy.
Robert is survived by his wife, Helen Bush; son, Greg Bush; daughter, Lynn Bacon of Graceville; brother, Charles Walker of Lynn Haven, Florida; five grandchildren, Corey Bacon, Chelsea Rivera (Alex), Brannon Bush, Breanna Bush, Bailey Bush; one great-grandson, Ryland Lee Rivera; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Expressions of remembrances can be made at jamesandlipford.com.