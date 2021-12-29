Robert L. Clouston
Robert L. Clouston, 96, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring.
Robert was born on Oct. 17, 1925, in Oak Park, Illinois and was the son of Eleanor (Flight) and Jerome Clouston. Robert served his country with honors in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was with the 78th Infantry Division “Lightning Division,” 78th Artillery Division, 903rd Field Artillery Battalion, C Battery (105 Howitzer) 2nd Brigade in the Battle of the Bulge. After serving his country, Robert went to college where he received his master’s degree in education.
He went to work for the Elgin School District for many years where he retired as school principal. Robert has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 27 years, moving here from Elgin. Robert was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Placid. He could be seen at the many social events at Tropical Harbor where he could be found helping out anytime he was needed. Robert enjoyed singing in the church choir and playing a great round of golf. He loved to be with his family, friends and extended family members anytime they all could get together.
Robert is preceded in death by his loving son, Kevin. He is survived by the love of his life of 73 years, Arlene; daughter, Constance Ann White (James); son, Keith Robert Clouston; two granddaughters, one great-great-granddaughter, and a brother, Donald Clouston.
A service to celebrate Robert’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with Rev. Richard Norris officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.