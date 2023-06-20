Robert L. Lausman
Robert Lee Lausman, of Lake Placid, Florida, died late Wednesday evening, June 14, 2023. Robert was a native of Michigan born June 22, 1938 in Baroda. He was the son of Robert and Irene Shafer Lausman.
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 5:46 am
Robert joined the U.S. Navy shortly after high school and served from 1956-1960. After his discharge from the Navy, he began a career as a machinist for a manufacturing company. For the past 23 years, Robert and his late bride, Rose Ann, have been Lake Placid residents where they were members of Trinity Lutheran Church. Robert was a baseball and softball umpire and a basketball referee. He was a member of AA.
Robert is survived by his children, Sherri Nitz (Todd), Rick (Sophie), and Scott (Kendra); brother, Kenneth; grandchildren, Benjamin, Matthew and Christian; and great-grandchildren, Marek, Elizabeth and Eden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ann, in June of 2022.
Services and interment will take place in Michigan.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.