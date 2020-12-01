Robert L. “Mack” McDaniel
Robert L “Mack” McDaniel, 71, of Avon Park, Florida died on Nov. 29, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
Born June 22, 1949, in Charleston, West Virginia, he spent his early years in Springfield, Ohio, before relocating to Avon Park where he worked as a correctional officer.
Mack was preceded in death by his father, James C.; his mother, Virginia M.; and two half-brothers, Richard and William McDaniel. He is survived by his half-brother, James Newton (Ann) of Sacramento, California; his aunt and uncle, Meta and Jim Evans of West End, North Carolina; and many cousins.
Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. His family will hold a memorial service later when it becomes safer to travel. The family expresses their appreciation to the caring staff of Family Extended Care for their kindness and compassion.
