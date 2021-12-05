Robert L. Vickers
Robert L. Vickers, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on March 12, 1930 in Greensboro, Florida to Oscar Vickers and Ettie Mae (Thompson) Vickers.
Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force in the Strategic Air Command, and has been a lifelong resident of Florida, having moved from Quincy to Sebring in 1964.
He worked as a bookkeeper in the citrus industry and was a member and Ruling Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Sebring. Robert enjoyed flying, bowling, golfing, woodworking, sudoku, telling jokes, and working jigsaw puzzles. His integrity, humility and dry wit made him a friend to all. He was devoted to his wife of 63 years, Barbara Schumacher Vickers, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Kay Todd (Wayne) of Sebring, Florida, Liz Stephan of Sebring, Florida, and Trish Miceli (Chuck) of Longwood, Florida. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Cara Orr, Heath Todd, Andrew Stephan, Stephen Miceli, and Marcus Miceli; and four great-grandchildren, Jaylee Orr, Jaden Orr, Gabriel Stephan and Valentina Stephan. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Edith McPherson; and brothers, Wayne and Jack Vickers.
Memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan’s Purse. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Sebring, with Rev. Cecil Hess officiating. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.