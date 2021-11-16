Robert L. Williams
Robert “Bob” L. Williams, age 85, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. He was born April 20, 1936 in Morganton, North Carolina to Louis L. and Elizabeth (Hern) Williams.
Bob was a band director and music teacher, member of the American School Band Directors Association, Highlands County Community Band, volunteered at Hill-Gustat Middle School Band, member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1999, coming from Mooresville, North Carolina.
Bob is survived by his wife, Terry Williams of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Kathy Raye Williams of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Angela Linn (Al) of Knoxville, Tennessee; sister, Linda Harris (Truman) of Rutherfordton, North Carolina; brothers, Rex Williams (Pat) of Seal Beach, California, and Ron Williams (Audrey) of Drexel, North Carolina; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with Rev. George Hall officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church or Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com