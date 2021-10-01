Robert Lee Fielder
Robert Lee Fielder, 78, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born June 9, 1943, in Salem, Missouri to the late William Fielder and Lucy (Anderson) Fielder. Robert had been a resident since 1969 coming from California and was a member of Independent Baptist Church of Sebring.
He is survived by his wife, Simone Fielder of Sebring, Florida; sons, Robert S. Fielder (Ann) of Virginia and Sean Fielder (Dawn) of Bartow, Florida; ex-wife, Sheila Boda of Boone, North Carolina; step-daughters, Lynn S. Lafontaine of New Hampshire, Beverly A. Rametta (William) of Sebring, Florida and Susan Orr (Mike) of Tennessee; brother, Ronnie Fielder; sister, Rosalie Irvine; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 3:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
