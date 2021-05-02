Robert M. Albaugh
Robert M. Albaugh, 95, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring. Robert was born on Feb. 28, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of Elizabeth (Emory) and Henry Albaugh. Robert served his country with honors in the United States Army during World War II.
Robert owned and managed several businesses before retiring. He has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 40 years moving here from Michigan and was of the Baptist faith. Robert enjoyed reading the Bible, riding his bike cycle, playing a round of golf and writing books. He loved to be with his family and friends anytime that could get together.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Donna; and son, Robert M. Albaugh; and is survived by his loving children, Patricia Ferguson, Debra Dunn, Curtis Ackley, and Gregory Ackley, many grandchildren, many great and great-great grandchildren.
Robert will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Sarasota National Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Army Honor Guard. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
