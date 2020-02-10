Robert M. Rhoades Sr.
Robert Martin Rhoades Sr., 94, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 in Sebring, Florida.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1925 in Allentown, Pennsylvania to the late Mable Irene Weiser. Robert has been a resident since 1979 coming from Hollywood, Florida and owned a commercial sign shop, SignArt Graphics. He enjoyed painting, golf and camping.
He is survived by his daughter, Judy Rhoades-Bryan (Mark) of Sebring, Florida; son, Rob Rhoades of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Katelyn Bryan and Jake Bryan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 2153 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.