Robert McIntyre
Robert (Bob) McIntyre, 89, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away peacefully July 13, 2021, at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres. Born in Sebring, Florida, he was the eldest son of Carl and Mildred Young McIntyre and one of nine children.
His career spanned more than 60 years, and he owned orange groves, McIntyre Spreader Service, a cattle ranch and was a successful and proud watermelon farmer.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Fayree Mathis McIntyre, to whom he was married for more than 70 years. He is survived by his daughters, Marilyn Owen of Fort Myers and Carline Henson and her husband, Charles, of Preston, Georgia; and by his daughter-in-law, Dawn McIntyre of Arcadia, Florida. He is also survived by his brother, Don McIntyre of Cumming, Georgia. He was predeceased by his cherished sons, Rob and Jesse.
He was affectionately known as “Granddaddy” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly. He will be missed by his family and friends and by his neighbors who were also generously supplied with vegetables and fruits from his yard and garden.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.