Robert O. Whitaker
Robert Owen Whitaker “Bobby,” of Lake Placid, Florida, died late Monday evening, Aug. 23, 2021. He was a lifelong Lake Placid resident, born in Sebring, Florida on Dec. 5, 1952. Bobby was the son of Doris Endicott Whitaker and the late Gene Whitaker.
Bobby entered into the U.S. Army and served from 1971-1974 and was with the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. He was a self employed diesel mechanic for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid NASCAR fan. Bobby was a Christian in his faith.
Bobby is survived by his children, Mark Edward Randall (Angela), Paula Halliwell Whitaker, and Robert Owen Whitaker II; siblings, Cathy Bays and Belinda Greer. Six grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene and Dennis.
A memorial service and military honors in celebration of Bobby’s life will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. from the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave. in Lake Placid. Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. 863-465-9997.