Robert P. Kelly
Robert Perry Kelly, 40, passed away on Feb. 6, 2022. Born Jan. 9, 1982, Robert was the son of the late John Dexter Kelly and Melanie Dunty Kelly. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved to make people laugh. Robert will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Left to cherish Robert’s memory are his sons, Joseph Flake of Arkansas and Kamdin Kelly; mother, Melanie Kelly; sisters, Lisa Kelly (Eugene Waldrop) and Tammy Kelly; a grandchild on the way, along with numerous extended family and friends.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde, North Carolina is caring for the family. The online register is available at smokymountaincremations.com
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service, Inc., 3264 Broad St., Clyde, NC 28721. Phone 828-565-3024.