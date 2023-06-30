Robert R. Allshouse
Robert Ray Allshouse Jr. of Sebring, Florida (formerly of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania), 85, passed away peacefully after an extended illness. Bob was born May 19, 1938, in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, the son of Robert Ray Allshouse Sr. and Emma Madalene Gilhousen.
Bob graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1956. He joined the U.S. Army in 1960, serving two years overseas in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1966.
While residing in Pennsylvania, Bob was employed as a CNC lathe operator at the Parker-Hanifin Corporation in Andover, Ohio from which he retired.
He relocated to Sebring where he found great pleasure in his retirement years accompanied by his close and devoted friends. Bob always enjoyed the outdoors, walking daily, helping others and driving his Ford Thunderbird. While living in Florida, he maintained a loving long-distance relationship with his family, and enjoyed socializing and spending time at the American Legion and Moose Lodge of which he held memberships and was affectionately known as T-Bird Bob.
Bob is survived by his half-sister, Beth (Brian) Hetrick of Brookville, Pennsylvania; son, Guy (Paula) Allshouse of Erie, Pennsylvania; daughter, Pam Allshouse of Erie, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Samantha (Derek) Dinardo of Omaha, Nebraska; grandson, Jake Allshouse of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and great-granddaughter, Fiadh Dinardo of Omaha, Nebraska; nephews, Darris Allshouse of Butler, Pennsylvania and Troy Allshouse of Greenville, Pennsylvania; and his niece, Traci Lasher of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Darris Lamont Allshouse.
A private military memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Royal-Coleman Funeral Home, 6028 US 6, Linesville, Pennsylvania.