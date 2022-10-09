Robert R. King III
Robert Rutledge King III, age 74, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born on Aug. 18, 1948 in Avon Park, Florida, the son of Robert Rutledge King Jr. and Marianna (Bush) King.
Robert worked as a real estate broker, was a Catholic by faith, and has been a lifelong resident of Highlands County.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet; sons, Andrew Rutledge King (Liz) of St. Augustine, Florida, Barrett King (Victoria) of Jupiter, Florida and Christopher Benson of Georgia; daughter, Alexandra Griffin (Matthew) of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter-in-law, Morgan King of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; sisters, Mary Sullivan, Ann Milton and Elizabeth Kanan. Surviving are also eight grandchildren, Marina, Ashton, Saylor, Chris, Kate, Phoenix Grace, Beau and Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jason King.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 from 5–7 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Sebring. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Sebring Church, 126 S. Pine St., Sebring, FL 33870. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to perform an anonymous act of kindness.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson nelsonfh.com.