Robert R. McCranie
Robert “Bobby” Russell McCranie, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed from this life into eternal life, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, surrounded by family.
Bobby was born May 13, 1939, in Moultrie, Georgia to Robbie Lee McCranie and Lucille (Tucker) Fricks. He grew up in a much different, harder time, which instilled a great work ethic and deep gratitude for things we take for granted. In his early years, he worked on tobacco and cotton farms, helping his family from the early hours of the morning until night. In his adult years, he worked as a dairy farmer and retired from Deseret Ranch as a citrus production manager, always providing for his family.
Bobby was incredibly talented – he drew, taught himself wood working, how to play guitar, harmonica and the occasional banjo. Music is a staple in the McCranie family because of Bobby. Hands down, his best talent was making you laugh until your side hurt and bringing out the best in a person. He loved to drive hot rods, watch old westerns and tell you a story from the good old days. Bobby was kind-hearted, spoke earnestly and would do anything for his loved ones. He wasn’t perfect, but he was and will always be the definition of a good man. All that knew him loved him; our loss here on earth is truly Heaven’s gain.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robbie Lee McCranie; his mother, Lucille (Tucker) Fricks; his brother, Thomas McCranie; and his beloved pet birds, Cappie and Peppy. Bobby is survived by his ex-spouse and mother of his children, Barbara (McCranie) Giep; and their children, Ricky (Karyn) McCranie, Tony (Angie) McCranie, Cheryl (Seth) Longabaugh and Robert (Tonya) McCranie; as well as his siblings, Charles (Cathy) McCranie, Allan McCranie and Linda (Joe) Chong. His memory will be cherished by his eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
His celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Faith Baptist Church, 660 Holmes Ave., Lake Placid, with Pastor Bill Cole officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. In his honor, oatmeal cream pies and honey buns (his favorite sweet snacks) will be offered.