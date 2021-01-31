Robert ‘RG’ Haynes
Robert “RG” Haynes, 76, of Sebring, Florida passed away Jan. 28, 2021, in Sebring. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Kenneth and Ester Haynes. RG and his wife Jacklene were married for 51 years and moved to Sebring 14 years ago from Chicago, Illinois.
He is survived by his wife, Jacklene of Sebring; son, Kenneth (Sandy) Bryant of Crown Point, Indiana; daughters, Michele Bryant of Elgin, Illinois and April Haynes of Garden Prairie, Illinois; sister, Jean Shaddeau of Chesapeake, Virginia; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.