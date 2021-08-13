Robert S. Sawicki Sr.
Robert Stanley Sawicki Sr., 83, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Lake Placid, Florida. He was born on May 26, 1938, in Ironwood, Michigan to Stanley and Marion (Ruditys) Sawicki. He worked as a general manager for Beaver Run Farms, Asphalts & Aggregates Quarry in Augusta, New Jersey and Central Florida Marine & RV in Sebring, Florida.
He attended St. James Catholic Church. Robert has been a resident of Lake Placid for 28 years. Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed fishing and flying radio-controlled planes. Robert was a private pilot.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Geraldine; sons, Robert Sawicki Jr. (Elizabeth) of Warwick, New York and Stephen Andrew Sawicki of Atlanta, Texas; brother, David Sawicki (Deborah) of Pennsylvania; sisters, Susan Buckley (Richard) of Alabama and Gloria Hums of Myrtle Beach. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.