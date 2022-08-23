Robert T. Person Jr.
Robert Thayer “Bob” Person Jr., of Venus, Florida, died early Saturday morning, Aug. 20, 2022. Bob was born in Massachusetts on April 7, 1937, the son of the late Robert Sr. and Barbara (Eldridge) Person.
After high school, Bob entered the U.S. Navy, then transferred to the U.S. Air Force. He has been a Venus resident for the past 40 years. Bob retired from the Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Highway Patrol after 35 years of service. He spent many of those years patrolling the highways as an enforcement patrol officer and an investigator for the state.
Bob attended the Venus Methodist Church. He was an alumni of Nova Eastern University where he earned his bachelor’s degree and was a member of the FOP. Bob thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren and proudly carried them to and from all the sporting events they were associated with.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marti; children, Lucretia (Trevor) Roberts, Travis (Laura-Lynn) Person and Jeffery (Stephanie) Person; and sister, Sara Lee Berkner. He leaves nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sons, Scott and David Person.
There will be no services at this time
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone: 863-465-9997.