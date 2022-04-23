Robert W. Baumbach, Jr.
Robert W. Baumbach, Jr. passed away at his home on April 14, 2022. His life was blessed with family: wife, Lois; two sons; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; and sister, Sharon.
Robert enjoyed trap shooting with his Lake Placid friends and golfing here in Sebring, Florida. His company, Computing Options provided software to colleges throughout the United States. His quick witted sense of humor was beloved by his family and friends.
A private memorial service is scheduled to be held in late May with his immediate family.