Robert ‘Wayne’ Davidson
Robert “Wayne” Davidson, 78, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Oct. 26, 2022. He was born on June 24, 1944, in Thornhill, Tennessee to John Henry Davidson and Nannie (Johnson) Davidson. At the age of 10, Wayne and his family moved to Dundee, Michigan from Thornhill, Tennessee.
During his time in high school, Wayne was a star athlete in baseball, football and basketball. He graduated from Dundee High School in 1963. After high school, Wayne attended Eastern Michigan University, where he met his future wife Rebecca “Becky” Romo. In 1967, Wayne transferred to and graduated from Eastern Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
He began his teaching career as a Fourth-grade teacher in Dundee, Michigan that same year. Wayne married Becky on Aug. 16, 1968. They moved to Avon Park, Florida in 1972, where Wayne began teaching at Avon Park Middle School. In addition to teaching his students, Wayne also coached middle school basketball in his early tenure.
He retired from teaching in 2005, having served various communities as an educator for 38 years. Wayne was an avid fisherman, enjoyed vacationing in Eastern Tennessee, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Nannie Davidson; and sister, Linda (Davidson) Lintz. He is survived by his wife, Becky Davidson; son, Ryan Davidson (Megan); and grandchildren, Clay and Samantha.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, with family receiving friends beginning at 3 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelson fh.com