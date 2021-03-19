Robert William Dygert
Robert William Dygert, 93, passed away March 14, 2021. Robert was born to George and Grace (Suckling) Dygert on Dec. 1, 1927.
Robert served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a 32 Degree Mason, Shriner, and a lifetime member of Rotary. He was president of the Chamber of Commerce in Pompano Beach, Florida, where he and his wife owned The Atlantic Paint Store for 25 years. Robert was most recently a realtor for Ridge Realty in Sun ‘N Lake.
Robert married the former Ms. Niagara Falls, Shirley Joyce Crispell, 72 years ago. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Eric of Deerfield Beach, Wendy of Sebring and Roger of Keystone Heights, all of whom were raised in Pompano Beach. Grandchild Kevin Batson was recently found four years ago, son of Bruce, which was one of Bob’s biggest delights. Other survivors are 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sons, Bruce and Carl.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. The family will receive guests beginning at 2 p.m. with the service starting at 2:30 p.m. The service will be casual attire.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com