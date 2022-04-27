Robert Z. Colby
Robert Zell Colby, 97, passed away on April 20, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on May 14, 1924, in Waukegan, Illinois to Zell and Minnie (Zinski) Colby. Robert worked in quality control in the pharmaceutical industry, and spent many years as a deputy for the City of Waukegan. He attended the Assembly Church in Sebring. Robert was a head Deacon at Christian Life Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He is survived by many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Agnus and Norma; and a daughter, Linda Lou Colby.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until service time at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home with Trent Morgan officiating. Interment will be held at Pineview Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.