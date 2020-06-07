Roberta N. Borger
Roberta Nye Borger, 70, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence in Avon Park, Florida.
She was born Roberta Nye in Wareham, Massachusetts on April 7, 1950. Roberta was the fourth of 10 children born to Harrison T. and Shirley Rae Nye (nee Roberts). She was raised in Carver, Massachusetts. Roberta graduated from Plymouth Carver High School in 1968. She then moved to Green Lake, Wisconsin, to work at the American Baptist Assembly and its Judson Press Retail Store.
Roberta married Rev. David Borger on June 26, 1976, and together they served for 40 years in Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, Maine and Pennsylvania. The Borgers retired in 2016 and moved to Avon Park.
David and Robert adopted nine children, Nicole, Kimberly, Jennifer, Shanna Ray, Shivon, John Michael, David Anthony, Tyrone and Shawn. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and by three brothers and two sisters.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later at First United Methodist Church of Avon Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dowden Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida.