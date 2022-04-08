Roger D. Cardwell
Roger D. Cardwell, 71, of Marion, Indiana passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Marion Health in Marion. He was born in Marion, Indiana on Aug. 29, 1950, to Dwight and Edna Cardwell.
On June 19, 1999, he married Carole Bosley, and she survives.
After high school, Roger was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Infantry division as a radioman during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Roger worked with the USPS as a letter carrier in Grant County for 36 years. He was a member of Elks, AMVETS, Moose and American Legion.
Roger enjoyed sports, but he especially loved golf and hanging out with his friends. He was an avid gardener and was known for growing the best tomatoes. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather, as well as one who loved his family dearly.
Survivors include his wife, Carole Cardwell; son, Brian (Amber) Cardwell; grandchildren, Amaya Cardwell and Bryce Cardwell; mother, Edna Cardwell; sister, Jeanie Cardwell-Starr; stepchildren, Nina (Hal) Webb, Don (Jennifer) Bosley and Nikki (Brett) Worl; half-brother, David Cardwell; and several neices and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dwight Cardwell; sister, Mary Kay Cardwell-Brennaman; and brother, Richard Cardwell.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, Indiana. Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Roger’s life will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.