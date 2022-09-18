Roger E. Creech

Roger Eugene Creech, 72, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. He was born April 29, 1950, in Allegan, Michigan to Charlie E. and Lois (Packard) Creech. Roger was a truck driver, member of the Car Club and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 1990, coming from Michigan.

