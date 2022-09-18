Roger E. Creech
Roger Eugene Creech, 72, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. He was born April 29, 1950, in Allegan, Michigan to Charlie E. and Lois (Packard) Creech. Roger was a truck driver, member of the Car Club and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 1990, coming from Michigan.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Becker of Bloomingdale, Michigan; three grandchildren, Lauren, Bitsy, Lindsay; four great-grandchildren, Ayden, Jace, Owen, Luna; and several cousins.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com