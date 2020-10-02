Roger H. Poulin Sr.
Roger Henry Poulin Sr, 74, passed away on Sept. 28, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He was the son of the late Edgar and Alice B. (Vaillancourt) Poulin. He was born on Sept. 10, 1946, in Lewiston, Maine. He had been a Highlands County resident since 1991. Roger was of the Catholic faith. He worked as a truck driver and enjoyed golfing. He loved westerns and was a member of the American Legion in Sebring, Florida.
He is survived by his loving children, Roger H. Poulin Jr. of Lewiston, Maine, Terri L. Berrill of Turner, Maine, Patricia Poulin of Sebring, Florida and Tina M. Poulin of Lake Wales, Florida; stepdaughter, Terry Roy of Lisbon, Maine. Surviving are also 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Claire; a sister, Patricia Roberts and a grandson, Dakota Dumas.
A Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sebring with Father Jose Gonzalez officiating. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Avon Park.
The service can be viewed on the funeral home’s Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.