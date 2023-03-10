Roland A. Harris
Roland Abbott Harris, 88, was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Sept. 18, 1934 to Robert and Lillian Harris and was the youngest and last surviving of their 11 children. He passed away in his home in Sebring, Florida on March 6, 2023 with his loving companion, Penny Kocarek, at his side.
Roland was beloved by his son, Greg (Janet) and daughter, Patti (Robin); granddaughters, Caitlin (Mike) Moustoukas and Courtney (Josh) Evron; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He maintained a warm friendship with his former wife, Lelia Flaugher, and her family.
He was a proud Marine, having served in the Korean War and enjoyed a distinguished career with Western Electric. Upon his early retirement, Roland was an entrepreneur with offices in Chicago, Tampa, Cleveland, Fort Myers, Sarasota and Sebring. He developed the Country Club of Sebring into an 18-hole golf course community. He was a proud member of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
He was known for his generosity and easy wit and lived a life with the same excitement, encouragement and enthusiasm as his initials implied: Oo-RAH! Stand down, Marine. Your watch is over. Semper Fi!
A private family service will be held at a later date and memorial donations may be made to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation
Arrangements under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, FL 33870. Phone: 863-385-1546