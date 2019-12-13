Roland K. Bishop
Roland Karl Bishop, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
He was born on April 2, 1940 in Miami, Florida to the late Roland Hoyle and Martha Mae (Hazel) Bishop. He was a lifelong dairy farmer, co-owning and operating Bishop Brothers Dairy. He was of the Baptist faith and had been a resident since 1972, coming from Davie, Florida.
He is survived by his long-time loving companion, Wanda Huscusson of Sebring, Florida; brother, Donald Bishop (Diane) of Sebring, Florida; nephews, Nick Bishop (Susie) of Sebring, Florida and Perry Bishop (Janet) of Okeechobee, Florida; nieces, Heidi Lee Bishop of Sebring, Florida and Julie Mercer (Grady) of Sebring, Florida; 18 great-nieces and nephews, 17 great-great nieces and nephews; extended “family,” Greg, Susan, Carl and Phillip Collett, and Thomas, Ashley, and Jade Menendez. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Rebekah Bishop Prescott.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Basinger Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.