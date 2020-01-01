Romona Allen
Romona “Mona” Allen, a longtime resident of Lake Placid, passed away in the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the age of 93. For the past 16 months she was living at The Palms of Sebring Assisted Living and for the last few weeks had the wonderful care of VITAS Hospice.
She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Blanch and Herbert Williams on April 11, 1926.
She graduated from Central High School in Omaha and attended the University of Nebraska – Omaha. She retired from a long career at John Deere Des Moines Works in 1984. She was past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star in Ankeny, Iowa and was honored with over 50 years of membership within the organization. She was a volunteer at Florida Hospital — Lake Placid; Caladium Arts and Crafts Cooperative and various organizations in Lake Placid, Florida. In addition, she was a Gray Lady for the American Red Cross and a member of the Scottish Clan Donnachaid of Bruar, Pitlochry, Perthshire, Scotland.
She enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Leisure Lakes Golf Club and Placid Lakes Golf Club. Also, she enjoyed playing bridge and darts. However, her most beloved passion was growing her orchids.
Mona is survived by three children, Edith (Jeff) Patterson of Avon, Colorado, Patti Ulrich of Nashville, Tennessee and Jay Redmon of Sebring, Florida; and three stepchildren, Robert Allen of Grand Haven, Michigan, Michael (Rose) Allen of Jenison, Michigan and Janine Allen of Grand Rapids, Michigan. She took great pride in her family and was greatly admired and loved by her 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mona was predeceased by her husband, Charles Allen, and son, David Jones.
A memorial service to celebrate Mona’s life will be held at Scott Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 504 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid with Rev. Ray Cameron officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 863-465-4134.