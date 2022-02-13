Ronald C. Broomhall
Ronald C. Broomhall, a.k.a. “Broomy,” passed away on Feb. 7, 2022, in Lake Placid, Florida. He was born on Jan. 29, 1951, in Bethesda, Maryland to Howard Broomhall and Roberta Broomhall [Carlock].
Ron grew up in Maryland until he was 13 years old and then moved to Sebring, Florida in 1964. He graduated from Sebring High School in 1969. After high school he attended Polk State College in Lakeland, Florida where he later decided he was better suited to work with his hands. Ron became a painting contractor and in 1975 he started his own business, Ron Broomhall Painting. He served the residents of Highlands County for over 40 years with his painting and pressure cleaning business and won the “Best Painting Contractor” award on several different occasions.
Ron was a lover of nature. He had a passion for the outdoors and regularly enjoyed canoeing, camping, mountain bike riding and exploration hikes with his family.
Ron was married to Karen Eldredge in early 1973 and in late 1974 they had a daughter they named Stephanie. In 1981, Ron and Karen divorced and Ron made the choice to be the primary parent to raise his daughter. Ron was a dedicated man who always put the needs of others before his own. In 1985, Ron remarried and was wed to Sondra Joscsak. They shared a life together until she passed in July 2021.
Ron is survived by his brother, John Broomhall and wife Connie [Johns] and their two daughters of Lexington, Kentucky; daughter, Stephanie McGathey [Broomhall] and husband Michael of Sebring, Florida; grandson, Zachary McGathey and wife Amanda [Wood] of Lake Placid, Florida; and granddaughter, Natalie McGathey of Gainesville, Florida. Ron is also survived by two great-grandchildren in Lake Placid, Florida and one great-grandson in Temecula, California.
Ron was preceded in death by both parents and his wife, Sondra.
