Ronald C. Wortelboer
Ronald C. Wortelboer of Sebring, Florida, beloved husband and father, died Aug. 1, 2022, at the age of 88 years.
He was born in Muskegon, Michigan, and was a graduate of the University of Michigan. He was a retired lieutenant colonel after serving 28 years as a Navigator in the United States Air Force. He amassed 6,000-plus flying hours in four different aircraft in four different air commands, including the 337th and the 439th.
He leaves his wife of 41 years, Carol; three children, William Wortelboer of Leesburg, Florida, Thomas Wortelboer of South Hadley, Massachusetts, and Linda Morrison formerly of Granby, Massachusetts. Also surviving are three stepchildren, Philip Syriac of Ware, Massachusetts, Renee Michelson of Worcester, Massachusetts, and Audrey Sullivan of Ludlow, Massachusetts; eight grandchildren, David, Kaitlin, Sebastian, Rainey, Alicyn, Lauren, Meredith, and Hannah; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial service and burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Washington, D.C. and be held in private at a time determined by next of kin. Remembrances may be made by donations in his name to The Wounded Warrior Project.