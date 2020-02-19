Ronald D. Parish
Ronald Dean Parish, deeply loved husband, father and poppy, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 after a valiant battle with complications from a stroke.
Ron Parish of Avon Park, Florida was born in Riverbank, California on June 20, 1946. Ron, his wife Cheryl, and young daughters moved to Avon Park in September 1976 to start ServiceMaster of Highlands County. Ron and his crews kept carpets and banks clean and customers happy after disasters, serving Highlands County for 20 years until selling the franchise in 1996.
Ron spent many years serving on the board of Sebring Christian and Heartland Christian School as well as many years serving on various boards and working in the office at Bible Fellowship Church. Ron’s heart for service and genuine love for people extended beyond Highlands County to various countries where he would go serve on short-term missions. One of Ron’s last words was “no regrets” and if he were here today and you asked him, he would encourage you to live with no regrets — to love God and love the people around you intentionally.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl; his daughters, Melissa (Roy) Copeland and Melinda (Phil) Steiner; his three grandchildren and many loved, extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road in Sebring, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ron’s memory to be2live.org, PO Box 3725, Chula Vista, CA 91909, a missions organization dear to Ron’s heart.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.