Ronald J. Byrd
Ronald Jackson “Ron” Byrd – father, grandfather, brother and fishing buddy – passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Ron was born in Enterprise, Alabama, on May 13, 1952 to Ollie Jackson Byrd Jr. and Meriam Smith Byrd, their fourth and last child.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his loving family, his oldest son, Ronnie Byrd; grandson, Gavin; younger son, Aaron (Julie); grandson, Ryley; daughter, Kaci M. Byrd Cheeseman (Bobby); sisters, Marietta Mudgett (Bill) and Bobbie June Henderson (Bill), and brother, Mickey Byrd (Teri).
Ron served his country proudly in the United States Air Force in Thailand, finishing his term in Myrtle Beach, where he lived for a short while before moving to Fort Myers where he lived until his passing.
Ron enjoyed fishing for bass in the canals in Cape Coral and for “the big three” along the shoreline of Fort Myers. Ron was a treasured and dearly loved member of the “Byrd’s nest” and is sorely missed. If you would like to honor his passing, grab your kids and your grandkids and go fishing.