Ronald L. Goddard
Ronald L. Goddard, 69, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home near Lake Placid, Florida surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born Sept. 16, 1951 in Morland, Kansas, to Janice (Born) and William Goddard.
He left Kansas at the age of 16, and for the next 50-plus years cowboyed and ranched in 19 different states. He settled the longest in Montana, where he and Kathleen raised their three children.
Ron had been a resident of Lake Placid since 2015, when he, his wife, and his sons moved here from Montana to manage the Bluehead Ranch. He was a rancher, land manager, horseman, and very fine cowboy, but he was before all of these, a servant of the Lord Jesus, Who saved him to the praise of His glorious grace in 1984. He and Kathleen attended Highlands Grace Reformed Church while they lived in Florida.
Ron was a voracious reader, a great writer of letters, and a treasure trove of historical and political knowledge. He was cracklingly witty, unendingly hospitable, and singularly kind. His children and later his grandchildren spent many delighted hours riding, roping, fishing, camping, hunting and working with him; he was never too busy to include them in whatever he was doing.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Rick Goddard. He is survived by the love of his life of 36 years, Kathleen; daughter, Jolee Holmquist (Kelly); sons, Jason (Tiffany) and Jacob (Loni); nine grandchildren, a granddaughter-in-law, and a great grandbaby on the way; two sisters, Becky Ellis and Sonya Cap; sisters and brothers, mother-in-law, aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and countless friends and neighbors, all of whom he treated as graciously as his own family, which was graciously indeed.
“The Lord is my chosen portion and my cup; you hold my lot. The lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; indeed, I have a beautiful inheritance.” –Psalm 16:5-6
A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Ron’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid, 118 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid with Pastor Ed Sager officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home Lake Placid, 863-465-4134.