Ronnel W. Barfield
Ronnel W. Barfield, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on Monday evening, Aug. 30, 2021. He was comforted by his two loving daughters and their families.
Ronnel has been a Lake Placid resident for over 40 years. He was the son of Ruby Joyce Corbin and Charles E. Barfield Sr. and was born Aug. 31, 1964, in Avon Park, Florida.
Ronnel was Pentecostal by faith. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and was always available to help many others in the community. Ronnel was the pastor of Pentecostal Lighthouse Fellowship of Lake Placid. His many years of employment history included working in the Barfield family peanut fields, being an auto mechanic, a mechanic on the oil rigs, a truck driver, a heavy equipment operator for local employers such as APAC, Hickey Excavation and South Florida Water Management. He was also a caregiver to many. Some of his hobbies included golfing, playing instruments, wood working, riding his motorcycle and dancing at the many family gatherings.
Ronnel was preceded in death by his parents and his beautiful wife of 37 years, whom he wed Feb. 4, 1984. He is survived by his daughters, Shana Barfield Cinquino (Damian) and Carolyn Barfield (Sergio); step-daughter, Crystal Holton; eight wonderful grandchildren; his companion, Lorraine Wilson; two brothers, Charles E. Barfield Jr., and William O. Barfield; and one sister, Pamela J. Walker. He was blessed with many nieces, nephews, friends and a very large family who loved him dearly.
The family will celebrate his life on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. from Placid Temple Church of God in Lake Placid. Arrangements are under the loving care of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home in Lake Placid.