Ronnie G. Beck
Ronnie G. Beck, age 76, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022, at Advent Health Sebring Hospital. A native Floridian, Ronnie was born in Plant City, Florida, on March 24, 1946, and was the son of Vadie Hazel (Lee) and Jessie Willard Beck. Ronnie was raised in Bradenton, Florida, where he lived for many years.
He served his country with honors in the United States Army. After his service, Ronnie went to work for Publix and retired after 30 years of employment as manager of the meat department. After many years of working and living in Bradenton, he moved to Highlands County to live a simpler life. Ronnie was of the Christian faith and a member of the Sebring Moose Lodge. Ronnie was a master gardener and an avid fisherman who enjoyed fishing the local lakes. He loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with his grand and great-grandchildren.
Ronnie is survived by the love of his life of 44 years, Eileen; daughter, Ginger Shingle; son, James Phillips (Candace); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Annie Mae Oxendine and Sandra Hicks; and brothers, Wayne Beck and Tony Simpson and their spouses.
A service to celebrate Ronnie’s life will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be at Sarasota National Cemetery. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-463-4134.