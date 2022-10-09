Rosalie Jo Sullivan
Rosalie Jo Sullivan, 81, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Orlando Regional Medical Center. Rosalie was born on Nov. 1, 1940, in Battle Creek, Michigan. She was the daughter of Gertrude (Flach) and Russell Garrett.
Rosalie has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 37 years, moving here from Michigan. She was a retired high school teacher with the public school system in Michigan. Rosalie was an active member at St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid. She was a great seamstress who enjoyed sewing, playing bridge, crochet, traveling to new places and camping. She loved being with her family and friends anytime they could get together.
Rosalie is survived by the love of her life of 50 years, Joseph, and extended family.
A Mass will be said in her memory and she will be laid to rest at the St. James Catholic Church Memorial Gardens at a later date. The family suggests donations in Rosalie’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangement entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.