Rosalind B. Westberg
July 25, 1922 — Dec. 3, 2021
Rosalind Beatrice Westberg (née Joiner), called Lynn for much of her life, was wheeling her way back to her bedroom after supper when she died of natural causes at Balmoral Assisted Living Facility in Lake Placid, Florida. Her strong sense of independence and endurance had carried her down a long corridor to the end of this life and into the next. Born in Brooklyn, she grew up in depression-era New York City with younger sister Geraldine and their working mother, Regina. It was on the streets of the city where she developed a strong character and also where she first acknowledged her maker. “I heard the girls jumping rope and chanting, ‘Step on a crack; break your momma’s back.’” At that, she looked skyward and called out in earnest, “God, please don’t let me break my momma’s back.”
From that encounter with the divine, she embarked on a lifelong quest to know God and to understand people better. She said, “I want to understand religions from the inside, not just from what I hear others say about them.” Hence, she attended Protestant Christian churches for most of her adult life, serving as an elder in one assembly, but also worshipped in a Messianic synagogue and, late in life, was confirmed in the Catholic Church. She viewed astrology, not as a fortune-telling tool, but as a confirmation of a Creator God who set out an orderly array of personality types among people. It was not uncommon for her to get to know acquaintances by asking them their birthdays. Her unorthodox pursuit of truth may have been circuitous, but her faith in the God she called out to as a child spanned a lifetime.
Rosalind gained notoriety in her youth as an acrobatic dancer in New York. She joined the armed forces in 1944 and was stationed in Avon Park, Florida, as an army WAC and received the WWII Victory Medal. She never left Florida; she met and married her life partner there, the late Gerald (Bud) Westberg, also a soldier. They settled in Miami, where she was a talented seamstress and upholsterer, eventually running her own shop.
Rosalind and Bud raised five children in Miami — Patricia, Jerry, Linda, Dean and Dorothy. As a mother, she recognized the personhood of each child and related to them as individuals. She championed their passions. She became a water safety instructor, worked with the Brownies and Cub Scouts, sewed team costumes and taught survival crafts to teenaged boys. She and Bud later retired to their holiday home in Lake Placid, Florida. She is remembered by her five children, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Rosalind had an inimitable sense of humor, and many of her quips and quotes, one-liners often intoned in her New York accent, are recorded for posterity:
“Let me tell you the whole story … since you don’t like long stories.” “I love watching people; every face is a sermon.” “I’ve had a great life … all day.”
Rosalind Beatrice Westberg survived the depression, the second world war, five childbirths, two kidney operations, a colostomy and reversal, a knee replacement at 89 … and, at age 99, COVID-19. Her family will remember her indomitable spirit and the legacy of faith she left each of us. May she find in eternity the peace and understanding she spent her life seeking.
Her cremains will be interred in a military grave next to her husband’s at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. The burial date has not yet been determined.