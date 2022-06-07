Rose A. Lausman
Rose Ann Lausman, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Saturday morning, June 4, 2022. She was comforted by her loving husband. Rose was born in Watervliet, Michigan on Sept. 28, 1938. She was the daughter of Benjamin and Myrtle Totzke.
Rose has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 22 years. She was a homemaker and she was also a meat clerk at Hardings Grocery Store in Michigan for 25 years. Rose was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and their Ladies Guild. She loved gardening, reading and needle point.
Rose is survived by her husband, Robert, whom she wed April 27, 1957; children, Sherri Nitz (Todd), Rick (Sophie), and Scott (Kendra); sibling, Lee Totzke; grandchildren, Benjamin, Matthew, and Christian, and great-grandchildren, Marek and Elizabeth.
Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from Trinity Lutheran Church with celebration services beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Richard Norris will celebrate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be directed towards the Trinity Lutheran Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid, Florida. Phone: 863-465-9997.