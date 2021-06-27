Rose M. Graham
Rose M. Graham, 86, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was born Aug. 26, 1934, in Jamaica, West Indies to Frank and Esther (Williams) Graham.
Rose was an educator for almost 40 years, a member of the Ridge Area Seventh-day Adventist Church and a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1999, coming from Michigan where she lived for 30 years.
Rose is survived by her sisters, Vinette Leslie of Bowie, Maryland, Dorothy Richards of Orlando, Florida and Hazel Henry of Akron, Ohio; brother, Lloyd Graham of Bowie, Maryland; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Patrick Graham and Calvin Graham; and sisters, Linda Smith, Gretel Ashley and Kathleen Daniels.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, with family receiving friends beginning at 3 p.m. at the Ridge Area Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.