Rose C. Cordovano
Rose S. Cordovano, a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 32 years old.
She was born to Steven and Theresa Cordovano on March 26, 1987, in Avon Park, Florida.
Rose is survived by her mother, Theresa of Sebring, Florida; siblings, Judah Cordovano of Gainesville, Florida, Jonathan Cordovano of Jacksonville, Florida and Mary Strauch (Jason) of Newberry, Florida. She is preceded in death by her father, Steven Cordovano; sister, Ruth; and her grandparents.
Rose had a passion for scuba diving and art, specifically coloring and painting. She also enjoyed music and writing poetry. But her greatest love was her family and friends. She had a heart for serving others and making memories with loved ones.
She was laid to rest Friday, March 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences can be made at stephensonnelsonfh.com.