Rosealee W. Miller
Rosealee W. Miller, 60, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, after battling stage 4 lung cancer.
She was born Dec. 13, 1959, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Daniel Monroe and Janet Monroe (Basiliere). Rose married her soulmate on Sept. 5, 1987. Rose has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 2014. She loved taking care of her children and everyone around her. Rose was a soft spoken, kind and caring person.
The beloved wife, mother and sister is survived by her husband, Charles Miller of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Charles Miller II of Ripon, Wisconsiin, and Nicholas Miller of Ripon, Wisconsin; daughter, Sarah Czeszynski (Jacob) of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; loving godson and nephew, Matthew Murphy; grandchildren, Jake, Brooklyn and Safire; siblings, Victoria Pongratz, Dennis Monroe (Jill), Kenneth Monroe (Barbara), Sandra Savka (Dick), Daniel Monroe (Leanne), Christine Monroe, Lorna Yaroch(Gary), Dora Murphy and Timothy Monroe.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Chuck Monroe; Loren Monroe.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date during spring or summer of 2021.